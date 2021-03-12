Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its price objective raised by Truist Securities from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FOUR has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Truist increased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.53.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, hitting $93.89. 52,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,958. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.71. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $99.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,618,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,610,000 after buying an additional 1,288,921 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,867,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,831,000 after acquiring an additional 579,514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,384,000 after buying an additional 433,897 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,324,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,895,000 after purchasing an additional 661,902 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 621.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,082,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,592,000 after buying an additional 932,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.