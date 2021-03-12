SharpSpring (SHSP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th.

SHSP traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.06. The stock had a trading volume of 118,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,388. The company has a market cap of $232.62 million, a P/E ratio of -37.15 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average of $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. SharpSpring has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $26.78.

SHSP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SharpSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital lowered SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on SharpSpring in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on SharpSpring from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

In other news, CEO Richard Alan Carlson sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

