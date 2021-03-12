Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Houston, Texas, SHARPS COMPLIANCE is a leading provider of cost-effective disposal solutions for small quantity generators of medical waste. The Company’s flagship product, the Sharps Disposal by Mail System, is a cost-effective and easy-to-use solution to dispose of medical waste such as hypodermic needles, lancets and any other medical device or objects used to puncture or lacerate the skin. The Company also offers a number of products specifically designed for the home healthcare market. Sharps Compliance focuses on targeted growth markets such as the pharmaceutical, retail, healthcare, commercial, professional and hospitality markets, as well as serving a variety of additional markets. Sharps is a leading proponent and participant in the development of public awareness and solutions for the safe disposal of needles, syringes and other sharps in the community setting. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SMED. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.40.

Shares of Sharps Compliance stock remained flat at $$14.16 during trading on Tuesday. 1,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.74. Sharps Compliance has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $15.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.81 million and a PE ratio of 202.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.22 and its 200-day moving average is $9.25.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Sharps Compliance will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Dalton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $74,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 928,338 shares in the company, valued at $8,614,976.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Dalton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $71,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 850,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,231,369.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,875 shares of company stock worth $489,897. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMED. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sharps Compliance during the third quarter valued at about $4,589,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 23.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 736,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 138,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 84,926 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 337,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 62,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 388,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 55,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

