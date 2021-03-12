SG Fleet Group Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.07 (ASX:SGF)

SG Fleet Group Limited (ASX:SGF) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0719 per share on Monday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 14th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of A$1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.56.

SG Fleet Group Company Profile

SG Fleet Group Limited provides motor vehicle fleet management, vehicle leasing, short term hire, consumer vehicle finance, and salary packaging services in Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. The company offers fleet management services, including funding options, maintenance plans, registration renewal, fuel cards and reporting, breakdown and accident assistance, comprehensive insurance, vehicle acquisition and disposal, and other products and services.

