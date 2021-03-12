SG Fleet Group Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.07 (ASX:SGF)

SG Fleet Group Limited (ASX:SGF) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0719 per share on Monday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 14th.
The business has a 50-day moving average of A$1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.56.
SG Fleet Group Company Profile
