SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 83.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,968 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 23.6% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 376,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,251,000 after acquiring an additional 71,746 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 52.6% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,412,000 after buying an additional 125,165 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 202,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,187,000 after buying an additional 21,776 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 128,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after buying an additional 76,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 184.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 79,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 50,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $4,308,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,779,947.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,885 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $903,563.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 985 shares in the company, valued at $81,764.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 430,265 shares of company stock worth $46,890,514. 14.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $123.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.64, a PEG ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $138.38.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHAK shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $64.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Shake Shack from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.32.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

