SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Lannett by 19.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,457,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,570,000 after acquiring an additional 570,677 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lannett by 287.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 382,804 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lannett by 22.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 75,744 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Lannett by 12.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 37,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in Lannett by 48.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 102,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 33,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

NYSE:LCI opened at $6.96 on Friday. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $288.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Lannett had a negative net margin of 5.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $133.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Lannett’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Drabik sold 33,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $203,345.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,199.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

