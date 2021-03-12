SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $118,000 Position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in The Manitowoc by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 887,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,462,000 after buying an additional 376,390 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 21.5% in the third quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,826,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,364,000 after purchasing an additional 323,354 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the third quarter worth approximately $931,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the third quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the third quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Manitowoc alerts:

The Manitowoc stock opened at $19.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $20.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.21 million, a P/E ratio of -57.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average is $11.82.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut The Manitowoc from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Manitowoc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.