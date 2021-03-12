SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 19,612 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 81.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,612 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 554.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $698,000. 48.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $190,188.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,233,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $55,156,853.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,999,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,794,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $34.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $640.86 million, a PE ratio of 83.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.30 and a 200-day moving average of $27.15.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSSC. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

