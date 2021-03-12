SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $112,000 in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the third quarter valued at $3,288,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Option Care Health by 26.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Option Care Health by 31.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 24,357 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Option Care Health by 69.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 561,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after buying an additional 230,676 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the third quarter valued at $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

OPCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.54. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $20.89.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.01 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

Featured Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.