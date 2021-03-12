Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.30 Million

Equities analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) will announce $5.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.50 million and the highest is $8.73 million. Seres Therapeutics reported sales of $8.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $159.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $695.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $56.24 million, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $106.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%.

MCRB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Chardan Capital upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Seres Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 171.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,789,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,976,000 after buying an additional 1,760,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 32.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,021,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,463,000 after buying an additional 1,487,997 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 223.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,883,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,140,000 after buying an additional 1,301,109 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 313.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,327,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,533,000 after buying an additional 1,006,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,645,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,810,000 after buying an additional 731,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,302,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,599. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 4.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.74. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Seres Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $38.50.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

