Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at HC Wainwright

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensus Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised Sensus Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.98.

SRTS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.10. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,558. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.32. Sensus Healthcare has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $6.09. The stock has a market cap of $67.66 million, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 0.49.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 52.46%. Analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRTS. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 303,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 86,139 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

