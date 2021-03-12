Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $80.46

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $80.46 and last traded at $79.97, with a volume of 4235 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.62.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.74 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.70%.

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Elaine R. Wedral sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $225,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

