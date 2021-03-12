Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Given Underperform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SENS. Craig Hallum downgraded Senseonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Senseonics from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Senseonics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Senseonics from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Senseonics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.20.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SENS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.13. 950,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,347,781. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.88. Senseonics has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $5.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SENS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Senseonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,744,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Senseonics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Senseonics by 300.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 78,136 shares during the period. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

