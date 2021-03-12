Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Issues Earnings Results

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Selecta Biosciences stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.22. The company had a trading volume of 25,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,979. Selecta Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $455.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.20.

In other news, insider Peter G. Traber acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SELB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. William Blair raised Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Selecta Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

