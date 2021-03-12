Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Director Marilyn B. Tavenner Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $67,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $946,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Select Medical stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.44. 22,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,522. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.89 and its 200 day moving average is $25.04. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $35.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. Select Medical had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 3.93%. Equities analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America raised Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Summit X LLC grew its stake in Select Medical by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 26,272 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Select Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

Read More: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.