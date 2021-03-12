Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Select Energy Services in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Select Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.78.

NYSE:WTTR opened at $6.80 on Thursday. Select Energy Services has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $7.58. The stock has a market cap of $698.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 2.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.74.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 30.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $133.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.51 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTTR. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Select Energy Services during the third quarter worth approximately $7,540,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Select Energy Services by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,057,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,738,000 after buying an additional 482,940 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Select Energy Services during the third quarter worth approximately $1,402,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Select Energy Services by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,472,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after buying an additional 260,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $946,000. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

