Sei Investments Co. Sells 22,278 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 22,278 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $959,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,862,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $680,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,955 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $982,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $76.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $84.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.58 and its 200 day moving average is $59.90.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.71 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 34,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $2,516,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,274,040.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $6,087,902. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CROX shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.70.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

