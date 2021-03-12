Sei Investments Co. Purchases 10,913 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. 49.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $27.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 3.77. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christopher White sold 154,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $4,357,211.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 374,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,582,380.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $55,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,797,925.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 369,747 shares of company stock worth $10,760,443. Corporate insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

