Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,349 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDOT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Green Dot in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Green Dot by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GDOT stock opened at $49.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.22 and its 200-day moving average is $54.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.32 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot Co. has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $284.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GDOT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Northland Securities lowered Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.58.

In other news, insider Jason Bibelheimer sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $53,436.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,206,945.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $27,045.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,540.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 451,231 shares of company stock worth $23,768,667 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

