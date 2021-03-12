Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stock Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,873 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 632.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 21,525.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000.

AWI opened at $92.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.01. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $100.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.96, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 17.57%.

AWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

In related news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $2,444,208.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,419,899.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,892 shares of company stock worth $6,957,540. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

