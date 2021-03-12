Sei Investments Co. Buys New Stake in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Ozon in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Ozon in the fourth quarter valued at about $463,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ozon in the fourth quarter valued at about $621,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Ozon in the fourth quarter valued at about $799,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Ozon in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,902,000.
OZON opened at $51.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.21. Ozon Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $38.09 and a fifty-two week high of $68.77.
Ozon Profile
Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.
