Sei Investments Co. Buys New Stake in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Ozon in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Ozon in the fourth quarter valued at about $463,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ozon in the fourth quarter valued at about $621,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Ozon in the fourth quarter valued at about $799,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Ozon in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,902,000.

Get Ozon alerts:

OZON opened at $51.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.21. Ozon Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $38.09 and a fifty-two week high of $68.77.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OZON shares. Renaissance Capital started coverage on shares of Ozon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Ozon in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ozon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Ozon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ozon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ozon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Ozon Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON).

Receive News & Ratings for Ozon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.