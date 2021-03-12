Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 30,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 201,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,497,000 after buying an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $181.32 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.16. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $100.90 and a one year high of $186.05.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

