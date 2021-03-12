Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $344.21 Million

Equities analysts predict that Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will post $344.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Seagen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $334.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $355.50 million. Seagen reported sales of $234.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagen will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $601.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.58 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.43.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.44, for a total transaction of $5,061,631.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total transaction of $979,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,728 shares of company stock worth $24,651,254. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Seagen by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SGEN traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,133. The stock has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a PE ratio of 59.28 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $90.57 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.85.

Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

