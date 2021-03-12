Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sculptor Capital Management Inc. is an asset management firm providing investment products which includes multi-strategy, credit and real estate. It operates primarily in New York, London, Hong Kong and Shanghai. Sculptor Capital Management Inc., formerly known as Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

SCU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Sculptor Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE SCU opened at $21.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.47. Sculptor Capital Management has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $26.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $3.97. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 74.87% and a net margin of 1.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sculptor Capital Management will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Michael Levine sold 15,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $226,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Wayne Cohen sold 3,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $58,857.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,319.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 373,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 18,760 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 813,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the last quarter. North Run Capital LP acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $2,671,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

