Scott M. Mcfarlane Sells 30,000 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.77, for a total transaction of $4,283,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 634,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,583,281.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AVLR stock traded down $4.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.15. 9,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,593. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $185.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.01. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.47 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVLR. FMR LLC increased its stake in Avalara by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after buying an additional 227,359 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 1st quarter worth $3,424,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Avalara by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVLR shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avalara has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.40.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

