Scotiabank Raises Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$1.50

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$0.75 to C$1.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CR. Cormark lifted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.50 price target on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$0.55 to C$0.65 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Crew Energy from C$0.60 to C$0.70 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.11.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Crew Energy stock traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$1.16. 1,056,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,397. The company has a market capitalization of C$176.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.57. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.14 and a 1 year high of C$1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45.

In other Crew Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, with a total value of C$57,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,457,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$932,684.16. Also, Senior Officer Dale Orest Shwed bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,614,540 shares in the company, valued at C$1,699,451. Insiders have purchased a total of 145,000 shares of company stock worth $93,350 over the last three months.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.