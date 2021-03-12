Scotiabank Raises Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Price Target to $1.50

Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $0.75 to $1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 51.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Crew Energy from $0.50 to $0.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upgraded Crew Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Crew Energy from $0.65 to $0.90 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Crew Energy from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Crew Energy in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.01.

Shares of OTCMKTS CWEGF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.99. 154,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,371. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $0.44. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $1.03.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

