Scotiabank Boosts Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$38.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Shares of TSE:POW opened at C$32.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$30.82 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.40, a quick ratio of 66.28 and a current ratio of 79.94. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of C$17.47 and a 52 week high of C$32.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.02 billion and a PE ratio of 12.26.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.