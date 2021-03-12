Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 2,405 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $87,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 45.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 16.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 9.3% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Desjardins upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.81.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $371.49 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $173.26 and a twelve month high of $379.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $355.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.70.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.7436 per share. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 24.05%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

