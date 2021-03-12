Scotia Capital Inc. Has $135.08 Million Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,734,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 56,907 shares during the period. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners comprises about 1.2% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.93% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $135,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 352,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 13,920 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3,092.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,659,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

BIP opened at $52.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of -193.59 and a beta of 0.83. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.31.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,771.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.27.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

