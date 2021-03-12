Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $44,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Bainco International Investors lifted its position in Comcast by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,382,000 after buying an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,761,000 after buying an additional 22,776 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,750,000 after buying an additional 259,228 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Comcast by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $114,398,000 after acquiring an additional 465,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West increased its stake in Comcast by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 238,204 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,482,000 after acquiring an additional 12,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist raised their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

CMCSA opened at $55.88 on Wednesday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $56.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.57.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.