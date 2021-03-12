Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,254 shares during the quarter. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 56,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.35. The company had a trading volume of 61,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,085. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.03 and a 200-day moving average of $61.96. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $38.83 and a 1-year high of $72.10.

