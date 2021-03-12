Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF stock opened at $94.86 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $97.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.33.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

