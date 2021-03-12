Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.85

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.85 and last traded at $42.66, with a volume of 1146 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.42.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SCHN shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 76.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $492.11 million during the quarter. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 0.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 32,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 319.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

