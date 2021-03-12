Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SBSNF. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Schibsted ASA in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Schibsted ASA in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Schibsted ASA stock opened at $41.35 on Monday. Schibsted ASA has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.00.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Marketplaces, Publishing, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers; offers online classifieds services; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

