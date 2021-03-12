Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Upgraded by B. Riley to Buy

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) was upgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $32.00. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.19% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saul Centers’ FY2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.
Shares of NYSE:BFS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.95. The stock had a trading volume of 592 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,002. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.41. Saul Centers has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $42.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.
About Saul Centers
Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.
