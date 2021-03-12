Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.31

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.31 and last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 5336 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

About Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY)

Sappi Limited, a woodfibre company, manufactures and sells dissolving wood pulp, packaging and specialty papers, and printing and writing papers to direct and indirect customers in North America, Europe, Southern Africa, and internationally. The company offers dissolving wood pulp products that are used by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, acetate tow, and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer and household products.

