Sanford C. Bernstein Reaffirms Sell Rating for Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF)

Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated their sell rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GVDBF. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Baader Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:GVDBF remained flat at $$3,801.31 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,937.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,113.33. Givaudan has a 1-year low of $2,748.00 and a 1-year high of $4,481.00.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

