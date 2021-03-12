Sanders Capital LLC Has $1.16 Billion Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,571,735 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 192,079 shares during the period. D.R. Horton makes up 2.8% of Sanders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,156,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 11,490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,038. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $38,474.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,970 shares of company stock valued at $787,334. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.15.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.69. 4,162,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,347,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70. The company has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.80. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.51 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.