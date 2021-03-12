Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ SANA opened at $26.71 on Monday. Sana Biotechnology has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $44.60.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc develops and delivers engineered cells as medicine for patients. It identifies and develops potential product candidates; and executes preclinical studies. The company develops technologies to repair and control genes in cells; and replace any cell in the body. Sana Biotechnology, Inc was formerly known as FD Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Sana Biotechnology, Inc in September 2018.

