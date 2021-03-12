Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

SAXPY has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sampo Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sampo Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of SAXPY stock opened at $22.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Sampo Oyj has a 52 week low of $12.08 and a 52 week high of $23.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.01.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

