Samjo Capital LLC Takes $923,000 Position in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT)

Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 130,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000. TransAct Technologies makes up about 0.8% of Samjo Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TACT. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 43.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 23.7% during the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 129,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 24,760 shares in the last quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 13.0% during the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 513,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 59,213 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 247,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TACT traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.30. 380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,551. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $12.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.90 million, a PE ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 2.06.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.33%. Research analysts anticipate that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

