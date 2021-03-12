Samjo Capital LLC Takes $7.15 Million Position in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,265,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,147,000. Iteris makes up 6.1% of Samjo Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Samjo Capital LLC owned 3.07% of Iteris as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Iteris by 479.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 8,094 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Iteris by 4.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Iteris by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,950,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,099,000 after acquiring an additional 97,665 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Iteris by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Iteris by 21.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 222,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 39,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ramin M. Massoumi sold 4,981 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $37,407.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,657.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.55. 2,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.23. Iteris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.13 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 7.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ITI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up from $8.50) on shares of Iteris in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

