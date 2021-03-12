salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 983,987 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 132,684 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises about 1.1% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $218,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a $276.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.62.

CRM traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.05. The company had a trading volume of 41,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,016,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $196.77 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.62.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $2,429,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,997,228.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,734 shares of company stock worth $17,378,238 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

