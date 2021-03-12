salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 157.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,349 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com stock opened at $211.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.62. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 5,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total value of $1,234,190.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,420.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $2,429,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,997,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,734 shares of company stock valued at $17,378,238. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays set a $276.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.62.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

