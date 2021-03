Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Saipem S.p.A. provides drilling services as well as engineering, procurement, construction and installation of pipelines and complex projects, onshore and offshore primarily in the oil & gas market. Saipem S.p.A. is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAPMF opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average is $2.40. Saipem has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

