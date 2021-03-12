SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Rating Increased to Buy at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $75.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SAIL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.36.
Shares of SAIL stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,667. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.15 and a 200-day moving average of $48.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,664.34 and a beta of 2.01. SailPoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $64.19.
In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $1,004,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,509,580.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 8,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $498,649.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 54,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,053,820.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,681 shares of company stock worth $6,289,598. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 696,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,080,000 after buying an additional 42,619 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,140,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 200,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,231,000.
About SailPoint Technologies
SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.
