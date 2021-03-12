SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Rating Increased to Buy at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $75.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SAIL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.36.

Shares of SAIL stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,667. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.15 and a 200-day moving average of $48.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,664.34 and a beta of 2.01. SailPoint Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.69 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $1,004,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,509,580.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 8,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $498,649.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 54,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,053,820.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,681 shares of company stock worth $6,289,598. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 696,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,080,000 after buying an additional 42,619 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,140,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 200,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,231,000.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

