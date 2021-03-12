Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $202.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $208.00. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAIA. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Saia from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.08.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA traded down $2.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,651. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.71 and a 200-day moving average of $169.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. Saia has a 12-month low of $61.46 and a 12-month high of $227.27.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.61 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Saia will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total value of $754,391.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,866.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $336,357.49. Insiders sold a total of 55,190 shares of company stock valued at $11,260,028 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Saia by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Saia by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Saia by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

