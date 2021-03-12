Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 189.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,685 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $6,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 6,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000.

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $77.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.91. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SAGE shares. Truist lifted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

