Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €141.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €136.00 ($160.00) target price on Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price target on Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €112.00 ($131.76).

Shares of SAF traded down €0.40 ($0.47) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €120.65 ($141.94). The company had a trading volume of 898,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €112.50 and a 200-day moving average price of €107.14. Safran has a 52-week low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 52-week high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

